RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 281.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 157,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 116,501 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 305.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 58,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $75.20. 1,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,134. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.