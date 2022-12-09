RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Argo Group International worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,113,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,951,000 after purchasing an additional 144,082 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 69,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Argo Group International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $26.35. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.97. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $60.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $2.57. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

