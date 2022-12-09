RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BFAM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,424. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.