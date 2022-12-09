RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,424. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.