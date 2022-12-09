RMB Capital Management LLC Has $13.02 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of CW stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.60. 429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

