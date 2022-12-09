RMB Capital Management LLC Has $13.02 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
