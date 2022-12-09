RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CSL traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $251.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,584. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

