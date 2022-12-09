RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

TDY traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.97. 939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,585. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.40.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,505 shares of company stock worth $4,375,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.