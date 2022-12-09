RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $5.72 Million in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Coastal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, COO John J. Dickson sold 890 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $43,396.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO John J. Dickson sold 890 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $43,396.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $368,692.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,007 shares of company stock valued at $968,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $690.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

