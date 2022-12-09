RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average of $206.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

