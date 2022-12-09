RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 5,554 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,084,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 535,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.18. 135,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,877,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

