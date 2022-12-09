Robert S. Keane Sells 17,732 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $503,766.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cimpress Price Performance
Shares of CMPR opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $734.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.54. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $76.21.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $703.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
