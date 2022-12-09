Robert S. Keane Sells 17,732 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $503,766.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CMPR opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $734.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.54. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $76.21.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $703.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

