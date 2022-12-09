Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.10 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,370.74 or 0.07983626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $146.10 million and $5.22 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

