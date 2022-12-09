Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad Sells 426 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total value of $109,405.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.17. The company had a trading volume of 542,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,493. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

