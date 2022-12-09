Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 396.69% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of BRTX opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.25.
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
