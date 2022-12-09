Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MNPR. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.90. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

