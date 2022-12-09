Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MNPR. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.90. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
