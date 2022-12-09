Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.42. Rover Group shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

Rover Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $799.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

