Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,900 ($47.56) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULVR. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.09) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.65) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.68) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,097.69 ($49.97).

Shares of ULVR stock traded down GBX 41 ($0.50) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,120 ($50.24). The company had a trading volume of 5,750,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,813. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,229.50 ($51.57). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,009.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,906.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2,123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

