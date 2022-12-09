Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 1,625

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,575 ($19.20) to GBX 1,625 ($19.81) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.22) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Compass Group to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,993.00.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMPGY opened at $23.21 on Monday. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

