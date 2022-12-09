Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $60.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

DCO stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ducommun has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ducommun will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ducommun by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 740,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

