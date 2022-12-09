Royal Bank of Canada Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $75.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.14.

HealthEquity Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

