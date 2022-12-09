Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MO opened at $46.82 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

