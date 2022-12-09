Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.3% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

