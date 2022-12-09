Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,617 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

