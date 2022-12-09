Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

NYSE UPS opened at $179.63 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.62 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20. The company has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

