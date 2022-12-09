Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $153,111,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,956,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.38 and a 200-day moving average of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

