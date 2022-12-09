Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.76. Approximately 47,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,174% from the average daily volume of 3,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

