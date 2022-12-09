RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Head-To-Head Survey

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON 2.44% 9.05% 3.52% Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $934.73 million 0.13 -$9.73 million $2.99 2.53 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 0.80 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -0.77

This table compares RumbleON and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blackboxstocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RumbleON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RumbleON and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 1 3 0 2.75 Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,512.90%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than RumbleON.

Summary

RumbleON beats Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

