Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.46. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. Analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 16,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $67,333.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,675,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,969 shares of company stock worth $437,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,697,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 326,671 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after buying an additional 2,386,255 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

