Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.95.
RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.63) to €18.20 ($19.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Ryanair Stock Up 1.0 %
Ryanair stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71.
Institutional Trading of Ryanair
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
