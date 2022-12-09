Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.95.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.63) to €18.20 ($19.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ryanair stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

