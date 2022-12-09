Saitama (SAITAMA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $46.80 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $46.80 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saitama has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Saitama token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010751 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00240805 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00105443 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,579,863.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

