Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.0% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,048,063,000 after purchasing an additional 336,807 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.42. 73,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,188,354. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $270.57. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,622 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,135. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

