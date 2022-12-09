Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 182.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 121,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 117,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 262.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

