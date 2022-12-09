Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($94.74) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($92.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.60 ($1.68) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €82.96 ($87.33). 2,234,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($105.71).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.