Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0203 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $2,134.19 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

