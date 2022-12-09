Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $74,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.