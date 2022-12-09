Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $74,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
SCHD stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.