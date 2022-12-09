Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 12,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $15,158,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.