Sean Hunkler Sells 89,384 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $202,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,809.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.53 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. Research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.