Sean Hunkler Sells 89,384 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $202,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,809.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FTC Solar Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.53 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. Research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Featured Articles
