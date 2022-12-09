SelfKey Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $19.11 million and $1.40 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

