Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,532 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.89% of Semtech worth $30,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of SMTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,123. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.14.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

