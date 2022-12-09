ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,052,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 40,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 26,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $396.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 400.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $669.11.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

