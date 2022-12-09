ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 18,000 shares.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.62 million and a PE ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

