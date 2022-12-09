Share Buyback Plan Authorized by Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Board of Directors

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,287. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

