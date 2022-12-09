Share Buyback Plan Authorized by Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Board of Directors

Waste Management (NYSE:WMGet Rating) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,287. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

