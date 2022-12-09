Shentu (CTK) Price Reaches $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Shentu (CTK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $67.54 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00004501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shentu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.53 or 0.05553804 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00504410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.02 or 0.30150064 BTC.

About Shentu

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,523,117 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.