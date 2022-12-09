Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Cap Hits $5.05 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $5.05 billion and approximately $87.89 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $952.16 or 0.05543176 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00505113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.15 or 0.30192118 BTC.

Shiba Inu Token Profile

Shiba Inu was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

