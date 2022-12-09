Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 512.50 ($6.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 657.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 435.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 481.82. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619 ($7.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
Featured Articles
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.