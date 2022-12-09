Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 850 ($10.36) to GBX 790 ($9.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.10) on Monday. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 500 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £447.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1,250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 577.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 843.34.

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

About Hilton Food Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.25%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

