Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 0.9 %

LON TXP opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.66) on Wednesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 37.75 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.62. The firm has a market cap of £116.15 million and a PE ratio of 2,748.50.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.