Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 3.6%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.45. 10,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,378,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
Several brokerages recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
