Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 3.6%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.45. 10,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,378,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 113.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 25.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.0% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 13.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

