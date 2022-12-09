SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 17,521 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $5.43.
SIGNA Sports United Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Further Reading
