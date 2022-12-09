Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Up 15.2%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 8,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 13,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Silver Elephant Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Silver Elephant Mining

(Get Rating)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project, including seven mining areas covering an area of approximately 3,560 hectares of contiguous areas located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.