Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 25%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 326,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 197,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

